Serum (SRM) Price Hits $0.27

Serum (SRM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Serum coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001646 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and approximately $75.28 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.86 or 0.08599381 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00478759 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,856.81 or 0.29373846 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.