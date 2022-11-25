SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Hong Gan Sells 15,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $69,000.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $67,800.00.
SES AI Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE SES traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,460. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SES AI by 681.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SES AI by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 584,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,817,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,851,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SES AI by 70.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 313,912 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
