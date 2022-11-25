SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Hong Gan Sells 15,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $69,000.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $67,800.00.

Shares of NYSE SES traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,460. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SES AI by 681.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SES AI by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 584,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,817,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,851,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SES AI by 70.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 313,912 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

