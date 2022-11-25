SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading 3.9% Higher

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.02. 1,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 496,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $88,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,213.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $88,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,213.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $411,267.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,265.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,475 shares of company stock worth $652,567. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

