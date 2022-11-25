SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,390.00.

SGS Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. SGS has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

