Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.
Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of SHLX opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.
