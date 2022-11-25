Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 94,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Shell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,712,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

