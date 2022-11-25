Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS):

11/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $41.00.

11/16/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHLS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,418. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Get Shoals Technologies Group Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,042 shares of company stock worth $2,225,083. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.