Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $51.01 million, a P/E ratio of 78.88 and a beta of -0.18. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

