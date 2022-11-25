SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SJM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SJMHY opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. SJM has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

SJM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0564 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Featured Articles

