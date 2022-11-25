Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,196,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after buying an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

