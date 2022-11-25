Smith Moore & CO. Buys 114 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 556.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

