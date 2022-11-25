Smith Moore & CO. Buys 1,611 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

VNQ stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

