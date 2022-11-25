Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

