Smith Moore & CO. Has $656,000 Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.10% of America’s Car-Mart worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRMT. Stephens cut their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

America’s Car-Mart Profile

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $127.05.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

