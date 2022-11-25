Smith Moore & CO. Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EQL opened at $100.29 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87.

