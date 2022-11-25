Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 1,050 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

