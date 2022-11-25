Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

