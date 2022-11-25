Smith Moore & CO. Sells 585 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 55,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 219,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $52.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22.

