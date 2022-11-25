Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Up to $26.17

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.17, but opened at $26.80. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 8,269 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,995,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,221,000 after purchasing an additional 711,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after purchasing an additional 615,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after buying an additional 532,763 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

