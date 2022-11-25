Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Up to $26.17

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.17, but opened at $26.80. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 8,269 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,362.67.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.