Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Down 4.1%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.04 and last traded at $95.27. 35,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,876,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

