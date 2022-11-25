Societe Generale Raises Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Price Target to €98.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from €93.00 ($94.90) to €98.00 ($100.00) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $106.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
