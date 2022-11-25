Societe Generale Raises Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Price Target to €98.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from €93.00 ($94.90) to €98.00 ($100.00) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $106.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

