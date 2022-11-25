SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Up 4.4%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 18,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,416,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGC shares. Cowen decreased their price target on SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
