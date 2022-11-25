Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0081

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $170.00 million and approximately $4.62 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,484.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010540 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039988 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021769 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00236367 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.008094 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,033.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars.

