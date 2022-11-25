Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading Up 7.8%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Southern Banc Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter. Southern Banc had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 17.71%.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

