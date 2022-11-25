Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $217.91

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.91 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 229.23 ($2.71). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.70), with a volume of 97,402 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.10) to GBX 341 ($4.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 305 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 301.50 ($3.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.40. The firm has a market cap of £933.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11,375.00.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

