Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 270,931 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

