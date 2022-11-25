Square Token (SQUA) Price Reaches $46.00 on Major Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $95.14 million and $1.50 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be bought for about $46.00 or 0.00278729 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Square Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.01 or 0.08524636 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00479897 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,859.75 or 0.29443634 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 46.34173684 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,262,203.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

