Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $74.34 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Steem has a total market cap of $74.34 million and $40.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,500.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00470066 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023668 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00120947 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00824148 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00694840 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00238972 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.