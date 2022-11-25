Stephens Increases ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Price Target to $110.00

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $94.61 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 243.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,714,000 after purchasing an additional 250,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1,022.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 201,411 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.