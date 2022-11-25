Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Trading 4.1% Higher

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $43.37. 3,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 180,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 4.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,024,000 after purchasing an additional 244,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 194,349 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5,864.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 105,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,179,000 after acquiring an additional 103,382 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

