Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on HP (NYSE:HPQ)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 193,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,906. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

