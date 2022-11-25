StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

EKSO opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.