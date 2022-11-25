StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
EKSO opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
