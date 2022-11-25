StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 0.3 %

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.74.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

