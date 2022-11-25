StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $245.96 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $277,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.