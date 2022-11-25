StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.24.
Oragenics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.