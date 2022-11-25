StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

