StockNews.com Lowers Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.67.

NYSE SWX opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.37. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3,980.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

