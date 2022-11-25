Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 23.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 136,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 93.4% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $183.00. 1,011,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,074,976. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

