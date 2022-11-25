Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 6,834 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 367.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $8.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $538.45. The company had a trading volume of 51,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,667. The stock has a market cap of $503.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $438.21 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

