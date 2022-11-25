Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 295.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $434,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $91.64. 37,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.64.

