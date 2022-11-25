Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.10. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,581. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.