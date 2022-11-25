Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.5 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.36. 150,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214,559. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

