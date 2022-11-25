Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after buying an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after buying an additional 365,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,550,000 after buying an additional 366,542 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,794,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,203. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11.

