Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. 2,402,574 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.