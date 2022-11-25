Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.04

Substratum (SUB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $281,112.60 and approximately $32.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,525.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010376 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00236737 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0007103 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $45.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

