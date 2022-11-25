Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $169.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUI opened at $145.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.