SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up to $9.77

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $10.05. SunOpta shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 4,423 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,700. Insiders own 4.68% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

