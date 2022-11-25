SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STKL. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $9.77 on Monday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $611,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.