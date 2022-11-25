SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STKL. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
SunOpta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $9.77 on Monday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Insider Activity at SunOpta
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.