Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.31. Sunworks shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 648,531 shares changing hands.

Sunworks Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $85.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

Featured Stories

