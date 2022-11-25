Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHCGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 130,569 shares.The stock last traded at $3.34 and had previously closed at $3.62.

SGHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Super Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Super Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

