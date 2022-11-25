SV Health Investors LLC Has $17.93 Million Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

SV Health Investors LLC reduced its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,899 shares during the period. AdaptHealth accounts for 40.9% of SV Health Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SV Health Investors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of AdaptHealth worth $17,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

AdaptHealth Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,296,478 shares in the company, valued at $290,633,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,296,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,633,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,246,194 shares of company stock worth $25,806,393. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AHCO traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $21.89. 7,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,090. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

